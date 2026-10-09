Chelsea target 'great' La Liga midfielder as a belated replacement of Enzo Fernandez

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Frenkie de Jong as they continue searching for the right player to fill the creative and technical void left by Enzo Fernandez.



Fernandez joined Manchester City on transfer deadline day, and although Chelsea still have plenty of midfield options, there is a feeling that they lack someone with the Argentine’s ability to control games from deeper areas.

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De Jong would certainly fit that profile. The 29-year-old has spent years operating at the highest level with Barcelona and remains one of Europe’s most technically gifted midfielders.

Chelsea monitoring De Jong after Fernandez exit

According to Sport, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on De Jong’s situation at Barcelona following Fernandez’s move to City.

The Dutch international has only recently returned to full training after suffering a knee injury during the World Cup, and his place in Hansi Flick’s midfield is no longer guaranteed.

Barcelona now have Rodri, Pedri, Fermín López, Marc Bernal, Gavi and Dani Olmo competing for central midfield roles, meaning De Jong faces a serious battle for minutes once he is fully fit.

That competition could become important if Chelsea decide to make a move in January or next summer.

Man City also explored the possibility of signing De Jong before eventually choosing Fernandez instead.

Flick praise shows why De Jong is high rated

De Jong’s quality is not in doubt.

Flick made that clear earlier this season when discussing his return from injury, saying: “Frenkie is a great player and we need him.”

Those comments were published by Barcelona’s official website, underlining how highly the club still rates him.

From Chelsea’s perspective, De Jong would bring something slightly different.

He is excellent at receiving the ball under pressure, carrying possession through midfield and controlling the tempo of matches. That would make him a natural candidate to replace some of what Fernandez offered before his move to City.

The big question is whether Chelsea want to invest heavily in a midfielder who turns 30 next year.

De Jong would improve the team immediately, but Chelsea’s recent recruitment has generally leaned towards younger players with long-term resale value.

Still, if Barcelona’s crowded midfield pushes him towards the exit, this could become one of the more interesting opportunities on the market.

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