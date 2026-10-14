Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona against Real Sociedad (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are unlikely to pursue a move for Frenkie de Jong in the January transfer window, despite links to the Barcelona midfielder.

According to a TEAMtalk report, sources have downplayed the prospect of the Dutch international moving to the Premier League, with his ongoing injury problems emerging as a major concern for potential suitors.

The 29-year-old has been recovering from a medial collateral ligament injury in his right knee, sustained during the 2026 World Cup. He has yet to appear for Barcelona this season, raising questions about his fitness and long-term future at the Spanish club.

De Jong remains central to Barcelona’s plans, with manager Hansi Flick keen to have him available once he regains full fitness. However, the Catalan giants could reassess his situation in the winter window, depending on his recovery and performances when he returns to action.

Chelsea and Manchester United unlikely to prioritise De Jong

Chelsea have been linked with De Jong as they look to strengthen their midfield following Enzo Fernandez’s departure. However, the Blues are expected to focus on alternative targets rather than risk pursuing a player whose availability remains uncertain.

Manchester United have admired the midfielder for several years and came close to signing him in the summer of 2022. Nevertheless, the Red Devils are not currently prioritising a move for him, although the situation could change if circumstances improve.

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De Jong needs a move

De Jong signed a new contract with Barcelona last year, keeping him at the club until 2029. His future could depend on his ability to overcome recurring fitness problems and establish himself consistently in Flick’s side.

With Barcelona boasting several midfield options, including Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo, competition for places could become another factor in determining his role.

For now, a January move to England appears unlikely. Both Premier League clubs may revisit their interest later, but De Jong will first need to show he can return to his best form and stay fit.