Richard Keys believes Manchester United star's "best days are behind him"

Youri Tielemans celebrates with his Man Utd teammates (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Richard Keys has slammed Manchester United’s summer recruitment, insisting new signing Youri Tielemans’ best days are behind him.

The Belgium international joined Man Utd from Aston Villa in what looked like a smart piece of business, but he’s made a poor start to life at Old Trafford.

Don’t blame Lisandro Martinez – he’s only saying what everyone inside Manchester United is thinking

Speaking on Keys & Gray Unleashed on YouTube, the former Sky Sports presenter slammed the Red Devils for shopping at Aldi this summer while their rivals shopped at Waitrose.

His co-host Andy Gray didn’t quite agree, saying it was harsh to label someone like Tielemans an Aldi footballer, but Keys stood by his claim by insisting the 29-year-old is now past his peak.

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Richard Keys on Youri Tielemans

Discussing United’s transfer window, Keys said: “They shopped at Aldi in the summer while everyone else was in Waitrose.”

Gray responded by saying: “Oh, come on. They’ve bought decent players. Come on. You’re telling me Youri Tielemans is an Aldi player. Come on.”

“His best days are behind him, Andy,” Keys replied.

MUFC fans will probably agree with this, as the recruitment just hasn’t done enough to lift this team and build on a promising second half of last season.

Carrick did well to initially lift the mood at the club, taking them from lower-mid-table under Ruben Amorim to a third place finish under Carrick.

Tielemans has looked particularly unimpressive since joining, however, while we’re yet to see much from Carlos Baleba due to injury, and Andrey Santos as he’s struggled to get into Carrick’s starting line up.

There will surely be pressure now on United sporting director Jason Wilcox to do better in upcoming transfer windows, as it seems abundantly clear that key issues in this squad have not been adequately addressed.