(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Youri Tielemans has delivered a blunt assessment of Manchester United’s problems after their humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, admitting there is no single issue Michael Carrick’s side need to fix.

The result in Italy increased the pressure around Old Trafford after another performance lacking control, intensity and defensive organisation.

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Rather than blaming one tactical decision or one individual, Tielemans suggested United are falling short in almost every area.

Tielemans admits everything needs to improve

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Tielemans was asked what Manchester United are currently missing following the heavy loss to Como.

The midfielder replied: “It’s everything, you know…”.

He continued: “It’s a combination of everything, whether it’s tactical, technical, effort. But, yeah, we need to try and do better at everything”.

Those comments were echoed in United’s own post-match coverage, where Tielemans admitted the team had been well below the required standard and stressed that the players have to take responsibility.

The club’s official report on Tielemans’ reaction also detailed his frustration after United were outplayed for long periods by Como.

Man United midfielder’s honesty points to a bigger problem

Tielemans’ comments are damaging because they suggest United’s issues cannot simply be solved by changing formation or making one or two substitutions.

When a senior midfielder says the team is lacking tactically, technically and in terms of effort, it points towards a broader breakdown.

Carrick will naturally face criticism because the manager is responsible for organisation and preparation, but the players cannot escape responsibility either. United were second best in too many individual battles against Como and never looked capable of imposing themselves on the game.

That is perhaps the biggest concern. A team can have a bad tactical night, but intensity and basic competitiveness should not disappear at the same time.

Tielemans deserves some credit for being so open rather than hiding behind familiar post-match excuses. The problem is that identifying what is wrong is the easy part.

If the tactical structure, technical quality and effort levels all continue to fall short together, Carrick’s position will inevitably become even more difficult to defend.

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