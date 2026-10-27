PSG and Real Madrid battle for Man United player described as “something special”

Manchester United are facing an increasingly serious battle to keep JJ Gabriel, with Paris Saint-Germain now pushing strongly to sign the highly rated 16-year-old.

Gabriel’s future has become one of the biggest academy stories in Europe after he decided he wanted to leave Old Trafford in search of a clearer pathway to senior football.

Real Madrid remain among the frontrunners, while PSG have now stepped up their own efforts ahead of the January transfer window.

PSG join Real Madrid in race for Gabriel

According to Diario AS, PSG have entered the race for Gabriel and are now competing directly with Real Madrid for his signature.

More recent reporting suggests those two clubs have moved ahead of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Football365 reports that Real Madrid and PSG are both working towards agreements before January, when Gabriel is expected to become eligible to complete his move.

Gabriel’s talent has already earned major praise from Man United’s senior players.

Bryan Mbeumo described him as “something special”, adding that the teenager is technically strong, confident one-versus-one and capable of scoring impressive goals.

Losing Gabriel would hurt Man United

The most painful part of this situation for United is not the money.

Because Gabriel is still only 16, any compensation would be relatively small compared with the potential value of the player he could become.

He was named Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season after an outstanding 2025/26 campaign and has already trained regularly with United’s first team.

Michael Carrick has publicly described him as a “big talent”, while former coach Ruben Amorim also praised his ability.

That is why losing him would raise uncomfortable questions about United’s pathway for elite academy prospects.

No teenager should be guaranteed first-team football, but clubs such as Real Madrid and PSG can offer enormous sporting and financial incentives.

United’s academy reputation has always been one of their biggest strengths. If Gabriel believes his development would be better served elsewhere, the club must understand why.

For now, Real Madrid appear to hold an advantage, but PSG’s emergence means the race is far from settled.

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