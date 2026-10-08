JJ Gabriel of Man United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a fresh contract offer to highly-rated academy prospect JJ Gabriel as they attempt to keep the 16-year-old at Old Trafford.

The teenage forward has been at the centre of growing uncertainty surrounding his future after reportedly requesting to leave the club following a breakdown in negotiations.

Despite the apparent deterioration in relations, United have now taken steps to keep the door open for a possible reconciliation while also protecting their financial interests should Gabriel depart.

Manchester United offer JJ Gabriel new deal despite exit request

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have formally presented Gabriel with a new scholarship offer despite the teenager’s reported desire to pursue his career elsewhere.

The 16-year-old has not attended training at Carrington in recent weeks, with his future increasingly uncertain following disagreements over a potential new agreement.

However, United’s latest proposal serves two important purposes.

Firstly, it gives the club another opportunity to convince Gabriel to remain and continue his development within their academy system.

Secondly, the formal offer could help protect United’s entitlement to compensation if the teenager eventually joins another English club.

The report suggests United could potentially receive more than £3 million in compensation, with additional sell-on provisions, should Gabriel complete a domestic transfer and the terms be determined by a tribunal.

An overseas move could prove significantly less lucrative.

Under the applicable international training compensation framework, United could reportedly receive around £350,000 if Gabriel moves abroad.

That financial difference provides another reason for United to ensure the appropriate contractual steps are taken, even if the player ultimately decides to leave.

JJ Gabriel makes insane wage demand

One of the major obstacles in negotiations has reportedly been the financial package requested by Gabriel’s representatives.

Reports have suggested the teenager’s camp sought an agreement worth more than €1 million annually as mentioned in a report by Football365, equivalent to approximately £830,000 per year or £16,000 per week.

There have also been suggestions that Gabriel’s representatives wanted assurances regarding his pathway into Manchester United’s first team.

United have previously attempted to convince Gabriel of his importance to their long-term plans, with legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly involved in efforts to persuade him to stay.

JJ Gabriel is wanted by Europe’s elites

With relations between Gabriel and Manchester United remaining severely strained, Europe’s biggest heavyweights are circling to capitalize on the rift.

Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have all registered strong interest in securing the 16-year-old’s signature.

Should Gabriel refuse United’s latest reconciliation offer, a blockbuster move to one of Europe’s elite clubs appears almost inevitable.