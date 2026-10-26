Just in: Man United risk losing one of their brightest talents for minimal compensation

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Manchester United are refusing to terminate JJ Gabriel’s academy registration, meaning the highly rated 16-year-old will have to wait before completing a potential move away from Old Trafford.

Gabriel has made clear that he wants to leave United following a breakdown over his pathway towards Michael Carrick’s first team.

Some of Europe’s biggest clubs have subsequently shown interest, turning the youngster’s future into one of the most closely watched academy transfer stories of the season.

Football Insider reveals registration decision

According to Football Insider, Man United will not agree to Gabriel’s request to cancel his registration, preventing him from immediately becoming available to another club.

The teenager had hoped to secure an early departure after becoming frustrated with his lack of senior opportunities.

United have attempted to convince Gabriel to reconsider.

The Guardian reported earlier this month that the club formally offered him a scholarship deal, but his exit was already considered increasingly likely. United could receive only around £350,000 in training compensation if he ultimately joins a European club.

Barcelona have previously been heavily linked, although sporting director Deco publicly denied pursuing Gabriel.

More recent reporting suggests Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have moved ahead in the race, with both clubs holding talks over his future.

Losing Gabriel would expose a problem at Man United

United are entitled to protect their position, particularly after investing years in Gabriel’s development.

The bigger concern, however, is how relations reached this point.

Gabriel is regarded as one of the brightest players produced by United’s academy in years. He was outstanding at youth level and reportedly wanted clearer evidence that senior opportunities were approaching.

United insist a development plan was already in place. Sky Sports reported that first-team medical, coaching and performance staff were personally involved in preparing his pathway.

That makes the situation particularly frustrating. No 16-year-old should be guaranteed first-team football simply to prevent him leaving, but elite prospects increasingly have choices.

United therefore have to convince youngsters that patience will eventually be rewarded.

If Gabriel departs for minimal compensation and develops into an elite player elsewhere, the financial loss will hurt.

The bigger embarrassment would be losing one of their best academy talents because the player no longer believed Old Trafford offered the clearest route to senior football.

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