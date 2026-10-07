Chelsea FC logo on corner flag (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly look to have been dealt a blow to their hopes of landing two transfer targets in the form of Alex Scott and JJ Gabriel.

The Blues are believed to be keen on the talented young English duo, but it seems that Bournemouth midfielder Scott will not be available this January, while Manchester United wonderkid Gabriel is more likely to move abroad.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who state that Chelsea have been informed that Gabriel is more likely to join a top European club as he looks for a move away from Man Utd.

Scott, meanwhile, was a summer target for Chelsea, but Bournemouth have absolutely no intention of letting the 23-year-old leave in the middle of the season.

What next for Chelsea target JJ Gabriel?

Gabriel has just turned 16, but already looks like a player in demand after showing immense potential in his short career so far.

The report from talkSPORT says Chelsea are among the teenage forward’s suitors, but so too are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have done well in recent times to snap up top young players from around the world, but it seems they’re going to miss out this time.

United fans will be disappointed to see Gabriel looking to leave Old Trafford, and it will be intriguing to see what kind of career he goes on to enjoy elsewhere.

Alex Scott transfer will have to wait

Scott, meanwhile, is surely not going to be at Bournemouth for much longer, even if he’s not moving this January.

The England international has shown himself to be a superb talent, and he could be a fine fit for Chelsea, who need a replacement for Enzo Fernandez after selling him late on in the summer.

We’ve recently reported on Chelsea targeting Scott in that position, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another player they like.

Still, the Cherries have always been adamant that they wanted to keep Scott for one more season, so even if CFC can win the race for his signature, it won’t be until summer 2027.

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