Alex Scott playign for England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with the England international emerging as one of the most sought-after midfielders ahead of next summer.

The 23-year-old has taken another step forward this season, and his recent involvement with England has only strengthened his growing reputation. Scott started the 7-0 Nations League win over Croatia and has continued to attract attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, according to 4-4-2.

Alex Scott becomes a top target for Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool

Chelsea tried signing Scott previously and remain keen to add another technically gifted midfielder to their squad. His ability to contribute in possession while also covering ground defensively makes him an attractive option for the London club.

Arsenal are also monitoring the situation closely. Mikel Arteta has built considerable depth in midfield, but the Gunners have shown that they are willing to invest in elite young talent when the right opportunity becomes available. Scott’s versatility and Premier League experience could make him an appealing addition to their plans.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already made contact with people close to the player as they consider their options for the future. The midfielder’s previous relationship with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could also make a move to Anfield particularly intriguing.

Scott could command a huge transfer fee

Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell their midfield star in January and a winter departure has effectively been ruled out. The Cherries are instead preparing for a major battle over his future next summer, with reports suggesting they could demand at least £80-85 million.

That valuation could make negotiations difficult, but Scott’s continued rise means there should be no shortage of interested parties.

Real Madrid have also watched him on multiple occasions, adding another heavyweight name to the equation.

For Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, the challenge now is clear: convince Scott of their respective projects before the summer bidding war begins.