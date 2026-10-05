“Serious thigh problem” risks in-demand midfielder’s season and potential £100m transfer moves

Alex Scott running for England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alex Scott has picked up a serious thigh injury while on England duty and will miss a couple of months of the season now.

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Just as Alex Scott reached the headlines and a high point of his young career, he’s been brought back down to earth by some bad news.

The midfielder made his first England appearance off the bench against Spain, and then his full debut against Croatian on Saturday night.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 23 year old “felt an issue with his thigh” in the days before the game, but was determined to make his debut. He ended up playing 70 minutes and now has a “serious thigh problem.” He’s now pulled out of the England group for the remainder of the camp.

Scott pulls out of England squad with “serious thigh problem”

The report say that Bournemouth are worried that Scott could miss as many as 10 matches. He’s a key cog in their team and regarded by “some at Bournemouth as the club’s best player.”

His superb form has led to constant transfer links with other teams, and just last night we were hearing how Chelsea are considering themselves “front of the queue” to sign him from the Cherries next summer. Scott’s current contract runs until 2028, and the cub have been trying to persuade him to sign a new deal with a release clause included.

This injury looks like it will take him out of action for a couple of months, a terrible blow to 17th placed Bournemouth who are looking to get their season off the ground after the break.