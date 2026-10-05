Real Madrid join Chelsea in race for Premier League star described as a 'complete package'

Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Alex Scott, adding another heavyweight club to the growing list chasing the Bournemouth and England midfielder.

Chelsea remain firmly in the race and have already shown just how serious they are about signing the 23-year-old.

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But Scott’s recent England performances have pushed his profile even higher, and that could make next summer’s transfer battle far more competitive.

Real Madrid scout Scott as Chelsea stay at front of queue

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid have watched Scott several times in recent weeks and are considering whether to make a serious move in 2027.

Chelsea, though, have been working on this one for much longer.

TEAMtalk previously reported that the Blues remain at the head of the queue and had an offer worth more than £60million rejected during the summer.

Scott is understood to be their primary midfield target under Xabi Alonso, with Chelsea still exploring ways to get ahead of rival clubs.

Liverpool have also been linked, while Bournemouth have shown no desire to sell in January.

Scott’s stock has risen even further after his first England start in the 7-0 Nations League win over Croatia.

England boss Thomas Tuchel was full of praise afterwards, telling The Independent: “First start and what a start, what a performance.”

Tuchel also described Scott as “the complete package”, praising his confidence, work rate and decision-making.

Blues interest makes sense, but Madrid changes the picture

From Chelsea’s point of view, Scott fits the project almost perfectly.

He is young, Premier League-proven and comfortable playing different midfield roles. More importantly, he already looks capable of handling the pressure that comes with stepping up to international level.

TEAMtalk says Chelsea are still prepared to explore a deal that could potentially be agreed early and completed next summer, even after Bournemouth rejected their previous approach.

The problem is that Real Madrid joining the conversation changes everything.

Scott is no longer just a talented Premier League midfielder with potential. He is now an England international being praised by Tuchel and monitored by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea may still be ahead, but if Scott keeps performing like this, Bournemouth’s asking price is only likely to rise.

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