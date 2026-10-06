Fans of Everton gather outside the stadium as flags depicting the Everton club badge. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton are continuing to monitor Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the January transfer window, with the Juventus midfielder potentially available after falling down the pecking order in Turin.

The Netherlands international was linked with a move to Goodison Park during the summer, and the Toffees have seemingly not abandoned their interest despite strengthening their midfield in recent months, according to Football Insider.

Teun Koopmeiners remains on Everton’s radar

Koopmeiners has endured a difficult spell since joining Juventus from Atalanta in 2024. The Italian giants invested around £46 million in the midfielder, expecting him to become an important part of their squad, but he has struggled to consistently reproduce the form that made him one of Serie A’s most sought-after players.

His lack of regular football could now force Juventus to consider a change in January. The 28-year-old has reportedly featured for only 131 minutes in Serie A this season, while he is also understood to be receptive to the possibility of leaving Turin.

That situation could give Everton an opportunity if they decide to revive their pursuit.

David Moyes already has several midfield options, so a new arrival in that position is not an immediate priority. James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Hayden Hackney have all made encouraging starts to the campaign, while Christian Norgaard is also expected to return from injury.

Even so, Koopmeiners’ experience and versatility could make him an attractive opportunity if the right deal becomes available.

Koopmeiners could be available in January

The Dutchman has shown his attacking qualities, particularly in his final campaign with Atalanta, when he produced 22 goal contributions across all competitions. His ability to contribute from midfield could add another dimension for Everton.

Juventus are reportedly prepared to consider either a permanent transfer or a loan agreement this winter.

For Everton, that flexibility could make the midfielder a tempting option. The Toffees may not need another central midfielder, but a player of Koopmeiners’ calibre becoming available could be difficult to ignore.

Much will depend on the terms Juventus demand, but Everton’s continued interest means a January move remains one to watch.