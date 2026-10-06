(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified Myles Lewis-Skelly as a potential solution to their long-standing left-back problem, but Arsenal are unlikely to make life easy for the Red Devils if they return with a fresh approach to the England international.

The 19-year-old has developed into one of the most intriguing young players in English football, and his ability to operate in both defence and midfield makes him particularly attractive to Manchester United.

“I think they are focused on next summer; Lewis Hall is still very much top [of the list]. I wouldn’t discount Myles Lewis-Skelly, even before the summer, he was someone they really like,” Danyal Khan said on Transfer Talk Podcast.

Myles Lewis-Skelly emerges as a Manchester United target

United have been searching for greater versatility within their squad, and Lewis-Skelly’s profile fits that requirement perfectly. His progress at Arsenal has also convinced the Red Devils that he could eventually become a key player rather than simply providing competition for places.

However, a significant obstacle remains. Arsenal have repeatedly indicated that they would prefer to retain their academy graduate, while Mikel Arteta is understood to value the youngster’s ability to contribute in more than one position.

Lewis-Skelly’s emergence in central midfield has only strengthened his importance to the Gunners. He enjoyed a particularly encouraging spell in the position last season and has increasingly looked comfortable influencing games from deeper areas.

Arsenal have little reason to sell

Manchester United’s interest is therefore unlikely to result in a straightforward deal. Previous reports suggested Arsenal could demand a sizeable fee for the teenager, while the player’s own preference has also been to continue his development in north London.

That stance could leave United looking elsewhere if Arsenal refuse to negotiate.

Lewis-Skelly remains under contract with the Gunners until 2030, giving the club considerable protection over his future. Arsenal also know that selling a homegrown player to a direct Premier League rival could come back to haunt them if he fulfils his enormous potential.

For United, the attraction is obvious. They would be signing a young England international who can play across the back line and in midfield.

But Arsenal’s determination to keep him means United may have to produce an exceptional proposal before the Gunners even consider opening the door for a transfer.