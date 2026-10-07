Gary Lineker and Micah Richards (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Netflix)

Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly has earned special praise from pundit Micah Richards after his form for England over the international break.

The talented 20-year-old has become more and more important for the Gunners in the last couple of years, starting out as a left-back before making the transition into playing central midfield.

Wherever he plays, Lewis-Skelly seems to shine, and Richards is hugely impressed by the Arsenal youngster, praising him as a joy to watch and one of the best young players he’s seen.

There’s no doubt that Lewis-Skelly looks like a special talent with a big future, and he continues to develop well as a midfielder, where he’s now also playing for the England national team.

Micah Richards on Myles Lewis-Skelly’s form

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, former Manchester City defender Richards lavished praise onto Lewis-Skelly for the potential he’s shown for both Arsenal and England.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of my favourite players,” Richards said.

“Technically he’s very good, he’s strong and fast, he has football intelligence and he’s still so young as well.”

He added: “He’s one of the best young players I’ve seen at his age and that’s not an exaggeration. He’s unbelievable, such a delight.”

Arsenal fans will be glad to see Lewis-Skelly getting praise, though in truth there’ll be some of them thinking it wouldn’t be the worst thing if he didn’t get called up to England too often.

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There are so many games in the modern era, and it’s led to big names like Declan Rice and Cole Palmer sitting out the recent international break.

Arsenal could probably have done with Bukayo Saka doing the same, and if Lewis-Skelly keeps playing this well then he’ll quickly become irreplaceable for England.