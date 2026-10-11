"Us against the world" - Micah Richards responds to Manchester City's win at Liverpool

Enzo Maresca and Micah Richards (Photo by Michael Regan, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has responded to today’s big win for his old club away to Liverpool.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki gave Man City an impressive 3-0 win at Anfield, in what was their first game since the huge news over the international break relating to their 115 charges.

An independent panel found City guilty of the vast majority of those charges, and although the club will appeal the decision, it’s looking very serious for the Premier League giants.

Richards, however, felt that a response like the performance today was always going to happen, as all the criticism seems to have just fired City’s players up.

Micah Richards on Manchester City’s win at Liverpool

“It’s difficult because when you’re in the dressing room and there’s’ outside noise it makes you stronger,” Richards said during punditry duty with Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“It’s us against the world. The performance was always going to happen.”

There’s probably a lot of truth in this, but at the same time it feels slightly tone-deaf from Richards when considering just how serious the charges against MCFC are.

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City played well today and were good value for their win, but there will be major question marks against every win and every performance now that we know how the club went about buying their success.