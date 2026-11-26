Cole Palmer has been criticised by a former Chelsea star (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been the subject of criticism from ex-Blue Pat Nevin, who has admitted it’s getting harder to keep making excuses for him.

Palmer’s noticeable dip in form has been well-documented, with the England international not contributing nearly as much as he did in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Nevin has reluctantly admitted he’s concerned about Palmer, as enough time has passed now that the former Manchester City man can’t keep relying on excuses like coming back from an injury or playing in an unfamiliar role.

Speaking to Simon Phillips, Nevin expressed his concern about Palmer and attempted to explain what might have gone wrong for the 24-year-old.

Pat Nevin on Cole Palmer’s Chelsea form

“There is a concern over Cole Palmer, I have to admit, though I hate admitting it. He was injured for large periods of last season, so he’s been going through injury recovery. You give him a slight pass for that.

“Then he was playing slightly out of position because Enzo Fernandez was in a central position, so you think that’s probably why he was peripheral.

“But, can we stop this now? Can we actually say: ‘Cole, you’ve got to do it mate, it’s time now. It’s time to get back to that player that you were, controlling situations and doing genius things again.’

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“It feels as if I’m always making excuses for Cole at the moment, but in the end, the numbers start telling you. Is he overthinking it? Because when Cole is at his very best, you can tell it’s completely off the cuff.

“There’s something about young players when they come through, it’s a bit easier because you act on instinct. Sometimes that instinct goes because you overthink or because you’re over-coached.

“There are technical demands put on you like: ‘You must go to that part of the pitch.’ Well, wait a minute, maybe that’s not where I feel most dangerous in this game. I’d love to get inside the head of Cole Palmer, but it doesn’t look like an easy place to get inside, if I’m honest.

“Has he got the quality and skills to come back and be that player again? Yeah, of course he has. It’s a bit like Phil Foden, player of the year, amazing stuff, and then he had a complete period where he couldn’t score or create a great deal.

“It was hard to understand how that was even possible, but you can get it back. Phil’s doing well again now, and Cole can do it as well.

“The one thing I would underline is that it has nothing to do with being left out of the England squad. That’s absolutely not the case. Looking at Cole Palmer, there is no way he can blame England, Thomas Tuchel, or anything like that. Absolutely not.”

Can Cole Palmer bounce back?

It’s hard to know precisely what Palmer needs right now, but it’s been a generally chaotic period at Chelsea and that probably hasn’t helped him.

Palmer’s best form came under Mauricio Pochettino in his first season in west London, and since then he’s played under three different managers, not including caretaker or interim managers.

This is far from ideal for Palmer and many would argue he’s not the only one in this CFC squad struggling to perform at their best.

New manager Xabi Alonso has not quite had the desired impact yet and that’s been an issue for a few players in this squad, such as Estevao Willian and pretty much the entire defence.