Cole Palmer injury update issued ahead of Bournemouth clash at Stamford Bridge

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea look set to receive a much-needed boost this weekend, with Cole Palmer confident he will be fit enough to start against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old pulled out of England’s latest Nations League squad because of a minor muscular problem, raising fresh concerns after the injury frustrations that affected him last season. The early signs, though, are encouraging.

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Palmer has used the international break to work individually on his fitness and is now expected to be available when Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday.

Cole Palmer confident of starting against Bournemouth

According to The Sun, as reported by Metro, Palmer is “set to be fit” for the Bournemouth game and believes he will be ready to start.

Rather than joining up with England, the attacker travelled to the Caribbean and worked with a specialist fitness coach as part of his recovery programme.

Chelsea are understood to have been comfortable with that approach, with managing Palmer’s workload a priority after his recent muscular issue.

His return would be a huge lift for Xabi Alonso. Palmer started the new campaign brilliantly, registering four goals and two assists, before the injury interrupted his momentum.

There are also hopes that Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra could return soon, although Chelsea continue to monitor several fitness concerns across the squad.

Chelsea need him fit as soon as possible

Getting Palmer back against Bournemouth is obviously important, but keeping him healthy for the months ahead matters far more.

The Standard’s latest Chelsea injury update also lists the Bournemouth fixture as Palmer’s likely return date after his latest setback.

Chelsea have already been reminded what happens when their most creative player is unavailable. Palmer gives them unpredictability around the box, carries a major goal threat and is usually the man they look towards when a tight game needs something different.

That makes rushing him back a bad idea, even if he feels ready.

If he comes through training without any reaction, starting him makes sense. But Chelsea need to think beyond Bournemouth.

A fully fit Palmer could be the difference between their season gathering momentum and becoming another frustrating campaign of stop-start performances.

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