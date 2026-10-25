"Not good enough..." - Cole Palmer breaks silence after red card in Chelsea defeat vs Spurs

Cole Palmer reacts during Chelsea vs Tottenham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has posted an apology to the club’s fans on social media after he got himself sent off in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham.

The England international has not been at his best for some time now, and he once again failed to really influence a big game as he endured a frustrating evening against Spurs.

With Chelsea 1-0 down late in the game, Palmer received a needless second yellow card that put his side in real trouble, and they ended up losing 2-0 in a very rare home defeat against Tottenham.

See below as Palmer has now posted an apology and admitted it wasn’t good enough…

Cole Palmer holds his hands up pic.twitter.com/4CkYSALXLc — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 25, 2026

Chelsea fans will hope that Palmer does indeed learn from this and keep his temper in check in the future, especially as this entire Chelsea squad seems to have an issue with discipline as they keep on receiving red cards.

This was a major problem for them last season and it’s continued into this campaign.

Cole Palmer’s worrying form for Chelsea

Palmer made a sensational start to life at Chelsea when he joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, but he hasn’t looked quite the same player for the last year or so.

The 24-year-old started with 25 goals in 45 games in all competitions in his first season, followed by a slight reduction to 18 in 52 the following season, and then down again to just 11 in 34 last term.

So far this season, Palmer has just four goals in Chelsea’s first ten games, and he’ll surely need to step up as soon as possible if he is to keep his place.

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Thomas Tuchel notably left Palmer out of the England World Cup squad in the summer, and that should really have afforded the former Man City youngster time to rest and refocus on getting back to his best.

So far we’re just not seeing it, and this red card is another setback.