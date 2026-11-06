Tuchel makes Cole Palmer decision ahead of England clashes with Croatia & Spain

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Cole Palmer has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the final two Nations League fixtures of 2026, despite being available for selection.

The Chelsea playmaker had been expected to come back into contention after withdrawing from the previous international camp with a fitness issue.

Instead, Tuchel has chosen to move forward without him for the games against Croatia at Wembley and Spain in Madrid, adding another twist to Palmer’s complicated year with the national team.

Palmer omission from England squad revealed

According to The Athletic, Palmer has not been selected despite being fit enough to feature for Chelsea.

The 24-year-old pulled out of England’s September and October camp after suffering a minor muscular problem, but his latest omission is understood to be a selection decision rather than an injury-enforced absence.

That makes the decision particularly notable given Palmer’s recent club form. Sky Sports reported that he had contributed three goals and an assist since returning to action, including an impressive Champions League goal in Prague.

Palmer had been recalled by Tuchel in September after missing out on England’s World Cup squad, only to withdraw shortly afterwards.

Tuchel decision puts pressure on Palmer’s England future

This feels like a significant moment rather than a routine squad omission.

Tuchel has already made it clear that Palmer has missed too many opportunities to work with him at international level.

CaughtOffside reported in September that the England manager described Palmer’s withdrawal as another “missed opportunity” and stressed that players need to be physically present in camp to properly impress him.

That context makes this latest call more understandable, even if it will frustrate Chelsea supporters.

Palmer’s talent is not really in question. His ability to create chances, score from midfield and decide tight games gives England something different. The issue now appears to be whether he can establish enough consistency and availability to convince Tuchel that he should be a regular part of the squad.

England face Croatia on 12 November before travelling to Spain on 15 November, with a place in the Nations League knockout rounds still at stake.

For Palmer, the message looks clear: strong Chelsea form alone may no longer be enough.

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