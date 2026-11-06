Man Utd and Tottenham keep tabs on English star but Premier League club have clear stance

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(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham are continuing to keep a close eye on Morgan Gibbs-White as speculation builds around the Nottingham Forest captain’s long-term future.

The England international remains one of Forest’s most influential players and is still central to Oliver Glasner’s plans, but his performances have ensured interest from bigger clubs has not disappeared.

With both United and Spurs looking at ways to add more creativity and goals from midfield, Gibbs-White is an obvious player to monitor.

Forest determined to keep Morgan Gibbs-White

According to TEAMtalk, Forest have no desire to sell Gibbs-White and continue to view him as a major part of their project.

Tottenham’s interest is well established after they came close to signing him in 2025, while Manchester United have also tracked the midfielder as they assess longer-term options in the No.10 role.

Forest strengthened their position by tying Gibbs-White down to a new contract, and previous TEAMtalk reporting has suggested it would take an exceptional offer to convince the club to reconsider.

The midfielder produced 25 goal contributions in 53 appearances last season, further increasing his value.

A recent CaughtOffside report also states that Tottenham remain interested and could revisit the deal if Gibbs-White becomes available. The report adds that Forest’s difficult start to the season may eventually influence his thinking.

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Man United and Tottenham remain interested

Morgan Gibbs-White of Forest in action
Morgan Gibbs-White of Forest in action (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

From Forest’s perspective, selling Gibbs-White in January would make little sense.

They are fighting to move away from the wrong end of the Premier League table, and losing their captain midway through the season could seriously weaken Glasner’s side. Football Insider has also reported that Forest are confident he will remain at the City Ground in January despite continued interest.

The more interesting question is what happens next summer.

Gibbs-White is now 26 and entering the stage of his career where Champions League football could become a major priority.

Man United could see him as a future successor to Bruno Fernandes, while Tottenham already know exactly what he can bring.

Forest still hold the power for now, but if Gibbs-White decides the time has come for a bigger stage, interest from United and Spurs is unlikely to be the only competition.

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