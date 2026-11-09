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Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly unconvinced by key midfield duo James Maddison and Conor Gallagher, identifying Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White as a major transfer target to revamp his engine room.

According to a report by TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey, De Zerbi has raised internal questions regarding his existing central options at North London.

The Italian tactician is reportedly not yet convinced that either Maddison or Gallagher will be key part of his long-term tactical vision at Spurs.

De Zerbi is understood to be seeking a different type of creative midfielder who can thrive in his demanding, possession-based system.

Tottenham remain interested in Morgan Gibbs-White transfer

Tottenham have maintained a long-standing admiration for Gibbs-White after failing in their initial pursuit to sign the midfielder last year.

De Zerbi is reportedly particularly keen on bringing the 26-year-old England international to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he looks to inject world-class creative spark into his squad.

As per the report, Spurs believe Gibbs-White would be open to a move to North London, though no formal club-to-club agreement has been struck yet with Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White would be an exceptional signing for Spurs

Gibbs-White’s potential arrival would represent a transformative signing for Tottenham’s midfield architecture.

The 26-year-old creator has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective playmakers at Forest.

Statistically, Gibbs-White consistently ranks among the top midfielders in Europe for key metrics.

In the 180 games he has played for Nottingham Forest, he has provided an incredible 37 goals and 38 assists.

That represents a combined 75 goal contributions, averaging approximately one direct goal involvement every 2.4 matches.

However, signing Gibbs-White would not automatically mean Maddison or Gallagher leaving the club.

Tottenham’s eventual plans will depend on De Zerbi’s assessment of his squad, the availability of potential targets and the financial demands of any deal.