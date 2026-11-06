Arsenal and Man City ready to battle for "outstanding player" of Premier League rivals

Arsenal and Manchester City are continuing to monitor Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento as uncertainty begins to grow over his long-term future at St James’ Park.

The 23-year-old has been admired by both clubs for some time, with his ability to operate on either side of defence making him particularly attractive to teams demanding tactical flexibility from their full-backs.

Newcastle remain determined to keep him, but his contract situation could eventually force them into a difficult decision.

Arsenal and Manchester City keep tabs on Livramento

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and City are tracking Livramento closely after previously seeing approaches for the England international blocked by Newcastle.

His current contract runs until 2028, but Newcastle would reportedly consider a sale next summer if they cannot make meaningful progress over an extension before then. The Magpies would prefer to agree fresh terms and still regard Livramento as an important long-term player.

Livramento’s quality has never really been in doubt.

Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe praised him during an injury update earlier this year, saying: “He’s an outstanding player.” Howe also highlighted how impressive the defender had been when consistently available.

Livramento would suit both the clubs

It is easy to understand why Arsenal and City remain interested.

Livramento is quick, technically comfortable and capable of playing at both right-back and left-back. That versatility would suit Mikel Arteta particularly well, while City could view him as a long-term option for the right side of their defence.

A fresh CaughtOffside report also confirms that both clubs are monitoring the situation, with Newcastle reluctant to sell unless contract negotiations fail.

The obvious concern is Livramento’s injury record. He started only 14 Premier League matches last season and has managed just 33 league minutes so far this campaign. Newcastle are currently taking a cautious approach to his latest recovery.

That makes any huge transfer fee difficult to justify right now.

However, if Livramento can stay fit and Newcastle fail to secure a new contract, next summer could become an interesting opportunity. Arsenal and City clearly see the talent, the question is whether his body can allow him to fulfil it consistently.

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea scout £50m-rated midfielder during UCL display