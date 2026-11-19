Newcastle United players huddle prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on March 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck, with the two North East rivals preparing to compete for his signature in the upcoming transfer windows.

The 22-year-old has attracted considerable attention after impressive performances in the Championship, and both clubs believe he could develop into an important first-team player.

According to a Football Insider report, Newcastle and Sunderland are closely monitoring the England Under-21 international, although neither side has made significant progress toward securing an agreement.

Sources indicate both clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield with promising young talent, and Peck has emerged as an attractive option. The midfielder featured in 40 Championship matches last season and has already scored four goals and provided two assists this season.

Newcastle and Sunderland identify Sydie Peck as a long-term target

The growing competition for his signature could make things complicated for both clubs, particularly given Sheffield United’s determination to retain one of their most important players.

The Blades are unwilling to sanction his departure during the January transfer window, viewing him as crucial to their promotion ambitions. However, their position could change next summer, when the midfielder will have two years remaining on his contract.

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Peck could be a long-term asset

Sheffield United are aware that interest in the youngster is increasing and anticipate further approaches from Premier League clubs in the coming months.

Newcastle and Sunderland could therefore face a significant battle to secure his services, with both sides expected to remain interested.

Peck’s potential makes him an appealing investment for the future, and regular opportunities at a higher level could help accelerate his development. Whether either club can convince Sheffield United to negotiate next summer remains to be seen.