Unai Emery during Aston Villa vs PSG in the Super Cup (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Lille defender Nathan Ngoy, with several European heavyweights keeping tabs on the Belgian international ahead of a potential 2027 transfer battle.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise since joining Lille from Standard Liege in July 2025, establishing himself as an important figure in the French side’s defensive setup. His consistent performances have also earned him international recognition, making him an attractive proposition for several ambitious clubs.

According to a report from Fussball-News, AC Milan, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and PSG are closely monitoring the defender’s development, with the Italian giants potentially exploring a move as early as January.

The Premier League clubs, meanwhile, are believed to be considering a summer 2027 approach, while PSG are also keeping a close watch on his progress.

Nathan Ngoy could attract a €40m transfer offer

Lille are unlikely to sanction an inexpensive departure for one of their important defensive players. Ngoy remains under contract until the summer of 2029, putting the French club in a relatively strong negotiating position.

The report suggests Lille could demand about €40 million for his services, well above his current estimated market value of €25 million.

Ngoy has several qualities that make him an appealing target. Standing at 1.83 metres, the Belgian defender combines physical strength with impressive athleticism, positional awareness and composure when distributing the ball from the back.

His ability to contribute to the build-up could make him a particularly useful addition for clubs looking to improve their defensive options.

Premier League clubs face competition for Ngoy

Newcastle and Aston Villa could view Ngoy as a long-term defensive investment, while Milan are also looking to strengthen their backline.

However, Lille are unlikely to encourage a January departure, particularly with the defender remaining an important part of their plans.

Much will depend on whether the interested clubs are prepared to meet Lille’s financial demands. If Ngoy maintains his current level of performance, a competitive transfer battle could develop next summer.