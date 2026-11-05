Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, but they could face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea as the Premier League clubs intensify their pursuit of the highly-rated Russian youngster.

The 21-year-old has made an impressive impression since arriving in Turkey, attracting interest from several top European clubs with his performances in the Super Lig and Champions League.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, representatives from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were present in Istanbul on Tuesday to watch the midfielder in action for Galatasaray.

Batrakov delivered an outstanding performance against Stuttgart, scoring twice to help his side secure a 2-0 victory. His display further underlined his potential and explained why some of England’s biggest clubs are keeping tabs on his development.

The Russian international has already registered five goals and three assists in nine starts for Galatasaray, making an impressive start to his career in Turkish football.

Manchester United face competition for Aleksey Batrakov

United are looking to improve their creative options, and the Russian could be an exciting long-term addition to their squad. He is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also operate in wider positions, giving potential suitors additional tactical flexibility.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also looking to strengthen their attacking departments, and the growing competition could make it difficult for United to secure his services.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also been monitoring the youngster, while Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are among the European clubs tracking his progress.

Galatasaray could demand £50m for Batrakov

Meanwhile, a January transfer is not considered particularly likely, with Galatasaray keen to retain one of their most exciting summer acquisitions.

Batrakov reportedly negotiated a release clause worth around £50 million when completing his move from Lokomotiv Moscow. The provision could make a transfer to one of Europe’s major leagues possible in 2027.

However, Galatasaray are keen to protect their investment and are reportedly considering offering the midfielder improved financial terms, potentially removing the release clause from his current agreement.

It remains to be seen whether United or their Premier League rivals will make a formal approach in the coming months. Batrakov has shown considerable potential since moving to Turkey, and a switch to English football could be an exciting next step in his career.