(Photo by Julian Finney, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras defender Agustin Giay, but they will face competition from Atletico Madrid and Napoli in the race for the Argentine right-back.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Brazil, attracting attention from several European clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report from Spain, Tottenham have joined the pursuit of Giay, who could be available for around €25 million. Palmeiras are prepared to consider his departure after the Copa Libertadores final on November 28.

Agustin Giay attracts Tottenham interest

The South American defender could be an interesting addition to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. Tottenham need greater depth and quality at right-back, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Pedro Porro’s long-term future at the north London club.

Giay has demonstrated impressive physical attributes, combining pace and strength with the ability to make an impact in the attacking third. His versatility and energy could make him a useful option for Tottenham, while also providing competition for Archie Gray.

At just 22, the Argentine has plenty of room to improve, and a move to the Premier League could help him develop into an important player.

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Tottenham face competition for Giay

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward, with Atletico Madrid and Napoli also keen to sign him.

Diego Simeone is reportedly a long-term admirer of the defender and views him as an important addition to strengthen his options on the right flank. Napoli, meanwhile, are looking for a long-term successor to Giovanni Di Lorenzo after Palmeiras previously rejected an offer.

The Brazilian club is unlikely to accept a significant discount, having valued the player at approximately €25 million.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will make a formal approach in the coming months. Giay could be an exciting long-term investment for De Zerbi’s side, but they will need to act decisively to beat Atletico and Napoli to his signature.