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Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Youssouf Fofana, as the midfielder’s impressive performances at Sevilla have attracted attention across Europe.

The 27-year-old French international has established himself as a key player at the Spanish club since joining on loan from AC Milan last summer, and his performances have seemingly attracted several high-profile suitors.

According to a report from Ficherio, Tottenham and Juventus have already made initial contact with AC Milan to explore signing the midfielder at the end of the season.

Tottenham could face competition from Juventus for Youssouf Fofana

The opportunity to sign Fofana could be particularly attractive for Tottenham, who need greater quality and physicality in their midfield. The Frenchman has shown he can dictate proceedings in the middle of the park, while his defensive awareness and athleticism could make him a valuable addition to the squad.

Juventus are also keen on securing his services, meaning Tottenham could face considerable competition for his signature in the summer transfer window.

AC Milan are reportedly prepared to consider a permanent departure, with the Italian club keen to generate funds from his sale rather than risk losing value as his contract approaches its final year.

Sevilla unlikely to afford Youssouf Fofana transfer

Meanwhile, Sevilla would ideally like to retain the midfielder beyond his current loan spell, but their financial situation makes a permanent agreement difficult.

Fofana’s salary is understood to be beyond the Spanish club’s current financial capabilities, while Milan are keen to secure a substantial transfer fee.

The midfielder remains contracted to the Italian giants until 2028, making next summer a key opportunity for Milan to recoup their investment.

Tottenham could therefore have a realistic opportunity to secure his signature, although Juventus’ interest could complicate their pursuit. Much will depend on Milan’s financial demands and the player’s preference regarding his next destination.