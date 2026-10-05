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Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Youssouf Fofana as they continue to assess their midfield options ahead of a potential future transfer window.

The Red Devils have already invested heavily in the centre of the pitch, but that has not stopped them from monitoring other players who could strengthen their squad.

Youssouf Fofana attracts Manchester United interest

According to a report from Ficherio, Manchester United have been closely following Fofana during his loan spell at Sevilla, with scouts reportedly watching the French midfielder both at home and away games.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan from AC Milan, and Sevilla are facing a difficult financial situation in keeping him permanently. The Spanish club are reportedly covering only a small portion of his salary, with his full wages considered beyond their current financial reach.

That could create an opportunity for Manchester United if they decide to turn their interest into a concrete proposal.

Fofana could be an appealing option because of his experience at the highest level and his ability to add physicality and defensive strength in midfield. However, United already have plenty of competition in that area.

The club signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba during the summer, while Kobbie Mainoo also remains an important option for the team.

Fofana could be a handy option

Sevilla would reportedly need to make a major sale before they could realistically consider signing Fofana permanently, potentially putting a Premier League club in a much stronger position.

It remains to be seen whether United will make a serious move, particularly given their recent spending in midfield. Adding another player could raise questions about squad balance, but Fofana’s situation is certainly one worth monitoring.

For now, United appear to be gathering information rather than preparing an immediate bid, and the midfielder’s performances in Spain could determine whether their interest develops further.