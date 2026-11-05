Contact made: Man United approach experienced manager as another target set to sign new deal

Didier Deschamps at the World Cup (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with former France manager Didier Deschamps amid uncertainty over being able to hire Unai Emery.

Deschamps has been out of work since stepping down as France manager after the 2026 World Cup this summer, and it seems the 58-year-old is not in a particular hurry to find his next job.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, who report that Man Utd have contacted Deschamps, though it’s implied that they haven’t had much luck as he’s not desperate to discuss the possibility of taking over at Old Trafford.

This comes amid doubts over Michael Carrick’s future, while the report also notes that United look like they could miss out on Emery as he’s in advanced talks over a new contract with Aston Villa, as has also been reported by the Telegraph.

The Red Devils could surely have done well to bring Deschamps to the club, but he’s also not absolutely ideal in some ways.

Would Didier Deschamps work well at Manchester United?

While Deschamps is a World Cup winner from his time in charge of the French national team, he hasn’t been in club football since a spell as Marseille manager between 2009 and 2012.

Needless to say, the demands of the job have changed a lot since then, and Deschamps would be inheriting a really difficult situation at United.

It’s been a hugely challenging period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, and if they do decide to sack Carrick they can’t really afford to get another managerial appointment wrong.

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Deschamps has dealt with big expectations with France, but it’s arguably entirely different having that day-to-day responsibility that you have at club level.

Deschamps would also be working with mostly inferior players, having enjoyed the luxury of coaching world class players like Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise with Les Bleus.

Overall, it’s probably a good thing that it doesn’t seem like this move is likely to happen.