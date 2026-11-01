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Manchester United have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, with the Spaniard reportedly determined to achieve his ambitions at Villa Park rather than consider a move to Old Trafford.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris has made his position clear on the manager’s future, with the club determined to retain one of Europe’s most highly regarded coaches.

Unai Emery has ambitious plans at Aston Villa

The 54-year-old has transformed Villa since arriving, establishing them as regular competitors in European football. His achievements have attracted admiration from Manchester United, with director of football Jason Wilcox reportedly viewing him as an ideal candidate to lead the club’s next project.

However, Emery has little intention of abandoning his work in Birmingham. According to The Athletic, the Spaniard’s ambition is to win the Champions League with Aston Villa, highlighting his commitment to the club’s long-term project.

Sawiris has also demonstrated his determination to protect Villa’s interests. The chairman threatened legal action against former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher following comments suggesting Emery should consider replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

The response was widely viewed as a strong message to clubs interested in approaching the Villa manager.

Manchester United face difficult managerial search

Emery remains under contract at Villa until 2029, meaning Manchester United would face considerable difficulties negotiating his departure.

The Red Devils have been assessing alternative managerial options as uncertainty surrounds Carrick’s position following disappointing results. However, INEOS are reportedly still supporting the current manager despite growing pressure.

Villa, meanwhile, want Emery to stay beyond his existing contract and build a successful long-term project.

With the Spaniard focused on achieving European success, Manchester United may have to look elsewhere for their next permanent manager. Convincing him to leave Villa Park could prove extremely difficult.