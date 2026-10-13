Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United reportedly explored appointing Unai Emery during a difficult period in the club’s recent history.

Former owner Andrea Radrizzani has now shed light on why the move failed to materialise, suggesting that the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership complicated his efforts to bring an experienced manager to Elland Road.

Leeds considered Emery as they struggled to find stability during their decline. Radrizzani also shortlisted Julen Lopetegui.

“I agreed to sell, but I made the mistake I’ve always advised others not to make – selling mid-season. The process dragged on, and rumours of a transfer began to spread, even internally.” he said, speaking to Calcio E Finanza. “However, the team wasn’t doing well, and while previously, if I’d decided to change coaches, everyone would have followed me. In that situation, the partner, who was about to buy, trusted the management.” “This led to a disastrous situation for the club, because we sank to the depths of the league table and I no longer found the strong and experienced coaches I wanted, like Unai Emery or Julen Lopetegui, ideal solutions to emerge from this situation.”

Unai Emery was considered for Leeds United

Radrizzani admitted that the club’s proposed sale created significant complications as he considered changes to the managerial position.

The Italian businessman explained that the lengthy takeover process affected behind-the-scenes decision-making, leaving him in a difficult position as Leeds continued to struggle on the pitch.

He also suggested the incoming ownership group trusted the existing management structure, limiting his ability to make the changes he wanted.

The situation ultimately prevented Leeds from pursuing the kind of experienced appointment Radrizzani believed could help the club recover.

Emery could have been an exciting choice for the Whites. The Spaniard has established himself as a highly accomplished manager, with success in European competitions and a proven ability to improve teams at different levels.

His tactical organisation and experience could have given Leeds clearer direction during a turbulent period.

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Leeds United missed an opportunity

The Yorkshire club eventually went in a different direction, with Daniel Farke playing a key role in rebuilding the team and guiding it back to the Premier League.

However, Radrizzani’s latest comments offer an intriguing glimpse into an alternative future for Leeds.

Emery’s reputation has continued to grow through his managerial work, making the revelation particularly interesting for supporters wondering what might have happened had the appointment gone through.

For now, the episode remains a reminder of how ownership uncertainty can shape crucial footballing decisions and sometimes change a club’s development.

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