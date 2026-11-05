Man United dealt major blow as managerial target is ready to commit to Premier League club

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Manchester United appear to be losing one of their most attractive managerial options, with Aston Villa moving quickly to secure Unai Emery on a new long-term contract.

Emery has been discussed as a possible successor to Michael Carrick during United’s difficult start to the season.

Although Carrick eased some of the pressure with Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 Champions League comeback against Roma, his position remains uncertain after a nine-match winless run before that victory.

Emery in advanced Villa talks

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are now in advanced negotiations with Emery over an extension designed, in part, to shut down Man United’s interest.

Emery held talks with Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris on Wednesday, with the club subsequently confirming discussions over a long-term project extending beyond 2029.

The Spaniard has transformed Villa since arriving in 2022, winning the Europa League and guiding them into the Champions League twice.

The development is particularly significant because United have genuinely considered Emery.

Sky Sports reported that he was among the options assessed if Carrick departed, although Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann were viewed as stronger immediate candidates.

There were already warning signs for United. Emery recently said Villa is where he feels “comfortable”, while Sky Sports reported he remained committed to the project despite the Old Trafford links.

Emery’s desire for significant control over football operations could clash with United’s current structure under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Another Man United option is slipping away

For United, this is bad news even if Emery was not the outright favourite.

He is Premier League proven, has rebuilt Villa impressively and has experience managing major European clubs. More importantly, he represented a credible alternative if United decided Carrick could not continue.

If Emery signs a new Villa contract, United’s realistic shortlist becomes narrower.

Howe and Nagelsmann may therefore become even more important, particularly if Carrick’s win over Roma only delays rather than prevents a managerial change.

The timing also adds intrigue: United host Aston Villa on 8 November. Emery could effectively arrive at Old Trafford days after making his long-term commitment elsewhere clear.

For a United hierarchy still searching for stability, watching another respected candidate move further out of reach is far from ideal.

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