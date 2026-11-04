Issue emerges with one of five Manchester United manager candidates

Manchester United logo on corner flag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have Unai Emery as one of five main candidates on their list of potential replacements for Michael Carrick.

However, there could be issues with Emery and the set-up at Man Utd that mean the Aston Villa manager is unlikely to be keen to take the job at Old Trafford.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, which states that Emery likes to have a lot of power as manager, meaning some say over the sporting directors he’s working with.

The Spanish tactician is unlikely to get that at United, where there is a clear structure already in place that gives a lot of influence to hands-on owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and figures below him like Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

This would surely not suit Emery, and it seems it could seriously harm the Red Devils’ chances of luring him to the club if they were to sack Carrick.

Who else is on Manchester United’s list?

The Mail say Emery is just one of five names on United’s list, and it’s not too hard to work out who the others might be.

Fabrizio Romano recently spoke on YouTube about Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Antonio Conte being leading candidates for MUFC.

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler was also recently linked with United by talkSPORT, though those links have since cooled.

It’s easy to see why Emery would be a tempting option, while Hurzeler is also impressing in his current job, but the likes of Howe, Nagelsmann and Conte might be more realistic as they’re all out of work at the moment.

Has Carrick bought himself time?

It’s worth noting that United have stuck with Carrick through a really difficult period, and his side finally ended their winless run last night in the Champions League.

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Despite going 2-0 down at home to Roma, goals from Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha helped United come back to win 3-2 and ease the pressure on their manager.

United fans will hope this means their team has turned a corner, and Carrick will hope it means he gets more time to show what he can do with this side.