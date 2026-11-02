(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that relegation from the Premier League is a genuine possibility for his old club amid their alarming start to the season.

The Red Devils find themselves 17th in the table with just seven points from their opening nine matches, sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United relegation is possible

Speaking in an interview with ESPN Netherlands (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano), Ten Hag was asked whether Manchester United could realistically find themselves fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The former United boss acknowledged that the possibility could not be dismissed, pointing towards the competitive nature of English football.

He said:

“In the Premier League it’s certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong. They’re all strong squads, all good managers.

“And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle… yes, then it can become very, very difficult.”

? Erik ten Hag when asked by @ESPNnl if Man United relegation is a potential scenario: “In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong. They're all strong squads, all good managers”. “And if you end up on the wrong side once and you… pic.twitter.com/BdixMfFKJf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2026

Michael Carrick needs to turn the season around fast

Ten Hag’s chilling assessment comes as current manager Michael Carrick faces overwhelming pressure at Old Trafford.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge extended United’s winless run across all competitions to nine matches—their longest slump since 1984.

The result leaves the Red Devils sitting in 17th place with just seven points from nine games, sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

With critical fixtures against AS Roma and Aston Villa looming, Carrick desperately needs to find answers before the situation becomes irreversible.

Erik ten Hag defends mixed time as Man United manager

Ten Hag’s comments carry extra weight given his own complex, two-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford.

Arriving from Ajax in May 2022, the Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut campaign, securing a third-place Premier League finish and ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the 2023 Carabao Cup.

He followed it up by defeating Manchester City to lift the 2024 FA Cup. However, domestic form deteriorated sharply during his second and third seasons, blighted by severe injury crises, heavy derby defeats, and inconsistent tactical identity that ultimately led to his departure.

Despite the tumultuous end to his tenure, Ten Hag’s two domestic cup triumphs stand as the club’s last major silverware before Old Trafford plunged into its current crisis.