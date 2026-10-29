Carragher hands brutal verdict to Man United boss Carrick ahead of crucial clash

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Jamie Carragher believes Michael Carrick may privately want Manchester United to end his time as manager, arguing that the situation at Old Trafford has become almost impossible to manage.

Carrick remains in charge for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea despite United going eight games without a win and sitting 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.

His authority has also come under scrutiny following public criticism from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Carragher believes Carrick knows the end is near

Speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher gave a brutal assessment of Carrick’s position.

He said: “I think he can never say publicly, but I think Michael Carrick would want to put out of his misery. I really do.”

Carragher then questioned how Carrick can continue leading the dressing room when players may already expect him to leave.

He added: “Those players know that Michael Carrick’s not going to be there in two or three weeks. He knows it, they know it, everybody, we know it…”

Sky Sports also reported Carragher describing the situation as “untenable” following United’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

However, United have decided to keep Carrick for the Chelsea game. Club executives discussed his future after the Bournemouth defeat but have yet to settle on a replacement.

United had been prepared to sack Carrick before uncertainty over his successor delayed the decision.

Carragher identifies the biggest problem at Man United

Carragher’s argument is harsh, but the biggest concern is Carrick’s authority.

Fernandes publicly questioned United’s tactics after the 4-1 defeat to Como before being dropped against Bournemouth. The pair have since held clear-the-air talks, with Fernandes reportedly assuring Carrick he remains committed to turning results around.

That helps, but it does not remove the wider uncertainty.

Players know United are considering alternatives, and Carrick knows one more defeat could change everything. That creates an awkward environment in which every tactical decision becomes tied to his future.

Chelsea therefore feels less like another league fixture and more like a final audition.

If Carrick wins, he may buy himself time. If United lose badly again, Carragher’s claim that everyone already knows how this story ends could become difficult to dispute.

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