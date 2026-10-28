Report: Man United prepare major January reset regardless of Carrick future

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Manchester United are preparing to make their defence the main focus of the January transfer window after deciding that further attacking additions can wait.

The club invested heavily in other areas during the previous two summers, but their difficult start to the current campaign has exposed problems at the back.

A new left-back and centre-back are now viewed as the most pressing requirements heading into 2027.

Football Insider reveals change in January priorities

According to Football Insider, Man United have put potential attacking deals on the back burner as they accelerate plans to strengthen Michael Carrick’s defensive options.

United have managed only one clean sheet in 11 matches, while uncertainty also surrounds several members of the current back line.

Sky Sports has similarly reported that left-back and centre-back are the priority positions.

Luke Shaw is approaching the end of his current deal, while Lisandro Martinez’s contract situation also needs resolving.

One player emerging prominently is RB Leipzig captain David Raum. CaughtOffside reported that the Germany international is high on United’s shortlist, with Alejandro Balde, Adrien Truffert and Jarrad Branthwaite also being monitored.

Defensive overhaul is overdue at Man United

The attack and midfield have received significant investment, but the defence has been allowed to fall behind.

Injuries, ageing options and inconsistent performances have left the squad without enough reliable depth.

A left-back looks particularly important. Shaw remains a high-quality player when available, but United cannot continue building a season around his fitness.

Centre-back is equally significant if Martinez’s long-term future remains uncertain.

United have repeatedly changed managers while leaving structural squad problems unresolved. January offers an opportunity to avoid repeating that mistake.

Whether Carrick remains in charge or not, adding younger, faster and more dependable defenders should be one of Manchester United’s clearest priorities.

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