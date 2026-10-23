One manager couldn't believe how easy it was to play against Michael Carrick's Manchester United

Michael Carrick at Manchester United training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been really poor this season, and it seems Como manager Cesc Fabregas was even privately surprised at how comfortable his team were in this week’s 4-1 win.

The Red Devils have won just two out of eleven games in all competitions so far this season, and they were distinctly second best in their Champions League trip to Italy this Wednesday.

Damningly for Carrick and his players, it’s been reported that Fabregas was privately surprised at how easy it was for Como, according to the Athletic.

The Spanish tactician was a key player for Arsenal and Chelsea during his playing career, and it must have been surreal for him coming up against this generation at United when he faced some elite Sir Alex Ferguson sides.

Manchester United surely have no future under Michael Carrick

Although Carrick initially performed well when he took over as interim manager last season, things have rapidly gone downhill for him since he landed the job permanently.

The 45-year-old’s lack of experience at the top level is showing, and the Athletic have linked United with an interest in former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as a replacement.

It seems Carrick is not in imminent danger of losing his job, but it’s hinted that another poor result against Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend could seal his fate.

Ultimately, there are probably bigger issues at United than just the manager, as Carrick is not the only one who’s under-achieved in the post-Ferguson era.

At the same time, though, this start to 2026/27 has been so bad that an immediate change to someone with more experience may soon become a matter of urgency.

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