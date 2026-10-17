"Doesn't do enough" - Ex-Man Utd star urges Carrick to drop player who's having "a poor season"

Bruno Fernandes looks dejected in Man United's defeat vs Brighton (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged Michael Carrick to drop the under-performing Bruno Fernandes after his poor start to this season.

The Portugal international has mostly been a star performer for the Red Devils, and he hit some of his best form last season when he broke the record for the number of assists in a single Premier League season, setting up 21 goals for his teammates.

Still, Man Utd are really struggling at the moment, winning just two of their nine games in all competitions so far, and Parker believes Fernandes isn’t pulling his weight.

It could be that Carrick would benefit from changing something quite drastically for this weekend’s visit to Leeds United, but it’s also a risk to axe such a proven top talent.

Bruno Fernandes not doing enough for Manchester United

Parker is confident, however, that United could do well to get Fernandes out of the team so that they can rely on players working harder and contributing more.

“They haven’t got someone who’s leading, Fernandes just doesn’t do enough and he’s had a poor season,” Parker told the Metro.

“He just hasn’t been there when it’s needed, and it’s costing United now, and I think a strong manager, a manager who wants to make a mark and is willing to be brave, is going to make that decision.

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“He gets frustrated too easily, and he takes it out on his teammates, and at the moment, you need everything together. So, I would leave out Fernandes and try to get as many legs on that pitch as possible.”

Parker added: “I’m a realist, an old boy, I should say, really, and he doesn’t do enough. If you’re watching the game of football and put all that other rubbish away, then he just hasn’t done enough.”

Can you see Carrick being brave enough to drop Fernandes for the Leeds game? Would it even be the right idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!