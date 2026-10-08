Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eager to keep hold of Bruno Fernandes and tie him down to a new contract, but there could be issues.

It seems one concern could be Man Utd and Fernandes coming to an agreement over the length of his potential new deal, according to TEAMtalk.

We recently reported on Fernandes having interest from Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Galatasaray, as well as clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

Given the Portugal international’s age and the intensity of Premier League football, it might not be the worst time for him to be thinking about a move abroad if he wants to extend his playing career at the highest level.

Still, United could also do without losing such an influential member of their squad, with Fernandes scoring 111 goals in 334 appearances for the Red Devils, while he also broke the Premier League record for assists in a single season last term.

What does the future hold for Bruno Fernandes?

Fernandes might still have it in him to continue as a star performer for United for a little while longer yet, but a new contract that runs for too long could still be a big risk for the club.

The 32-year-old doesn’t currently look like he’s close to entering into a decline, but we saw that kind of dramatic drop-off happen quite suddenly with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool last season.

The Egypt international was unplayable in 2024/25, earning himself a new contract, only to then go rapidly downhill and leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

There’s a risk that MUFC could give Fernandes a big new contract and then find themselves in a similar situation.

At the same time, if United were to let Fernandes go and he maintained his excellent form for another top club then it would look like an awful miscalculation.

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