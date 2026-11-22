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Arsenal could face a decision over Cristhian Mosquera next summer, with Inter Milan identifying the Spanish defender as one of their leading targets for a defensive rebuild.

The 22-year-old remains highly rated at the Emirates, but his opportunities have become increasingly limited this season.

With William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Ezri Konsa competing for places, Mosquera has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and several clubs are now watching his situation closely.

Inter Milan have made Mosquera a leading target

According to TEAMtalk, Inter are preparing for significant changes in defence and have placed Mosquera high on their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants were interested in him before his £13million move from Valencia to Arsenal in 2025 and have continued monitoring his development.

Mosquera featured regularly during his first season in north London, making 30 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League. This season has been more difficult, with fewer than 400 minutes of football and only a couple of league starts.

Benfica, Fenerbahçe and Saudi clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal are also interested, although Arsenal currently have no intention of weakening their defensive depth in January.

Arsenal should be cautious about selling him

Mosquera’s lack of minutes understandably creates questions about his long-term future, but Arsenal should resist making a premature decision.

A previous CaughtOffside report revealed that Mikel Arteta rates Mosquera highly and would ideally prefer to keep him despite growing outside interest. His value was estimated around £30m-£35m at the time.

That remains important context. Mosquera is only 22, stands 6ft 3in and can play both centrally and at right-back. Those qualities make him valuable depth for a squad competing across several competitions.

However, another season spent largely on the bench could eventually make a departure sensible for everyone.

Inter would offer regular football at an elite European club, and Serie A could suit Mosquera’s tactical and technical qualities particularly well. For Arsenal, the smartest approach is to keep him through January and reassess next summer.

If his opportunities remain limited and Inter submit a strong offer, selling could make sense but Arsenal should demand a significant profit for a defender whose best years are still ahead of him.

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