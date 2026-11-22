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Liverpool are facing an increasingly important decision over Alisson Becker, with Inter Milan now monitoring the Brazilian goalkeeper ahead of a possible free transfer next summer.

The 34-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s most influential players since arriving from Roma in 2018, but his current deal expires in June 2027 and no new agreement has yet been reached.

With Juventus and other clubs also keeping an eye on the situation, Liverpool risk losing one of the best goalkeepers of the modern era without receiving a transfer fee.

Tuttosport reveals Inter interest in Alisson Becker

According to Tuttosport, Inter are seriously considering Alisson as they assess their goalkeeping options for the 2027-28 season.

Current No.1 Josep Martínez has struggled for consistency, prompting Inter to explore more experienced alternatives.

Alisson is particularly attractive because he could become available on a free transfer next summer. Inter also considered him previously, while Juventus were linked with a move during the last transfer window.

The biggest obstacle would likely be wages, but the absence of a transfer fee could make a deal financially workable.

Liverpool should avoid letting Alisson without a plan

From Liverpool’s perspective, this is a situation that needs resolving sooner rather than later.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Juventus have also been monitoring Alisson, while Liverpool have yet to make significant progress over a new contract.

The Reds do have Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting in the wings, but replacing Alisson is about more than simply finding another goalkeeper.

His shot-stopping, distribution and experience have repeatedly earned Liverpool points in difficult matches, and his leadership remains valuable in a squad undergoing major change.

That does not mean Liverpool should hand him a huge long-term contract at 34. The club must balance sentiment with succession planning.

If they genuinely believe Mamardashvili is ready to become No.1, allowing Alisson to leave next summer could make sense. But doing so without complete confidence in his replacement would be a major gamble.

Inter’s interest therefore increases the pressure on Liverpool to make a clear decision soon rather than allowing uncertainty to drag into the final months of the season.

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