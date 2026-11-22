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Mauricio Pochettino will begin his Manchester United reign without Marcus Rashford after the forward was ruled out of Sunday’s huge Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

Pochettino could hardly have been handed a tougher opening assignment. United travel to Anfield sitting near the bottom of the table after a disastrous start to the season, and injuries have further reduced the new manager’s options as he attempts to make an immediate impact.

Rashford’s absence is particularly frustrating given Pochettino’s long-standing admiration for the England international.

Rashford will miss Liverpool clash

According to GIVEMESPORT, Rashford remains sidelined with the hip injury that has kept him out since Manchester United’s Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid in October.

The 29-year-old had been pushing to return at Anfield but is not fit enough to make Pochettino’s first squad.

United will also be without Benjamin Šeško and Carlos Baleba, while Manuel Ugarte remains a long-term absentee.

That leaves Pochettino with limited attacking options. Bryan Mbeumo could start centrally, with Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha operating from the flanks, while Joshua Zirkzee and youngster Shea Lacey provide alternatives.

Rashford absence is a blow for Man United

The timing is especially unfortunate because Rashford could potentially be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Pochettino’s appointment.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Pochettino has been a major admirer of Rashford for years and previously attempted to sign him while managing Paris Saint-Germain.

Fabrizio Romano even described the Argentine as having been “obsessed” with bringing Rashford to PSG.

That history makes his eventual return particularly interesting.

Rashford has endured a difficult start since returning from his Barcelona loan, failing to register a goal or assist in eight appearances. A manager who genuinely believes in him could be exactly what he needs.

But United cannot rush him back simply because Pochettino wants attacking options.

Sunday’s game is important, but the bigger priority is ensuring Rashford finally overcomes a hip problem that has already lingered for several weeks.

Pochettino’s United era therefore begins without one of the players he may be most excited to coach and at Anfield, that makes an already difficult debut even harder.

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