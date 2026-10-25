Prem club & Man United already in talks over January transfer window deal

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Everton are reportedly already discussing a potential transfer deal for Marcus Rashford ahead of January.

Discussions are at an early stage, and it’s not yet clear if Man Utd and Everton are set to try sealing a loan deal or agreeing a permanent move, according to Football Transfers.

Rashford looked like he would surely be leaving Old Trafford in the summer after his loan spell at Barcelona, but it didn’t work out, and he’s now surprisingly been brought back into the Red Devils’ first-team under Michael Carrick.

The England international shone during his season-long loan spell at Barca, and it’s perhaps a bit puzzling that the Catalan giants didn’t take up the option to sign him permanently.

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Marcus Rashford set for new challenge?

Some United fans will have been relieved to see Rashford back at the club, as it looked like he’d perhaps found his best form again, having been frozen out by previous manager Ruben Amorim.

Still, it hasn’t worked out for Rashford even under new manager Carrick, with the 28-year-old struggling to establish himself as a starter as he hasn’t made that much of an impact when he has got on the pitch.

It surely now makes sense for MUFC to try again to offload Rashford, with Everton looking like a decent destination for him.

Even if Rashford is no longer at the peak of his powers, he did well at Barcelona and earned a place in England’s World Cup squad over the summer.

There’s clearly still a top player in there, and Everton manager David Moyes could be ideal to help him get back to his best, similarly to how he’s helped Jack Grealish improve after a difficult spell at Manchester City.