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Everton have been tipped to make a surprise January move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, with former Toffees chief executive Keith Wyness claiming the possibility is being seriously discussed.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign at Old Trafford, struggling for regular playing time under Michael Carrick.

Wyness believes a move to Everton could offer the England international an opportunity to rediscover his best form.

Keith Wyness claims Marcus Rashford to Everton move is being discussed

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Everton CEO suggested there is growing discussion surrounding a potential switch to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Wyness believes Everton could emerge as an interesting destination for Rashford, particularly given the player’s previous success away from Manchester United.

The former Goodison Park chief pointed towards Rashford’s loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona as evidence that a change of environment could benefit the forward.

He said:

“This is definitely being talked about and quite strongly, and I think that could be an interesting solution. Rashford did well when he was on loan at Villa and at Barcelona as well.

“I think it could work, and I think being close to where he is in Manchester, just along the M63, could also benefit him greatly as well.

“We’ve seen Jack (Grealish) moving across that way as well, and when he’s fit, Jack is certainly a big asset for Everton.

“So I think Rashford would be a very interesting signing, and I’m hearing there’s a lot of smoke here; it’s definitely being discussed. I wouldn’t be surprised to see something happening in January.”

Marcus Rashford yet to score for Manchester United this season

Rashford’s future has become an increasingly interesting talking point following his difficult start to the campaign.

The England international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Carrick and is yet to open his goalscoring account in any competition this season.

His lack of minutes has made it difficult to build momentum, with United themselves enduring a disappointing run of results.

The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League table following their 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth.

With Carrick under mounting pressure and the club desperately searching for attacking solutions, Rashford’s position in the squad remains uncertain.

A January exit could potentially provide the forward with an opportunity to secure more consistent playing time.

For Everton, meanwhile, signing a player of Rashford’s experience would represent a significant statement of intent.