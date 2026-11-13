Bruno Fernandes rejects Man Utd deal - Pochettino arrival makes his replacement obvious

Bruno Fernandes in action for Manchester United vs Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected another contract offer from the club to throw his future into further doubt.

This is said to be the second new deal Man Utd have offered Fernandes, who is currently due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

However, the Red Devils have the option to trigger a one-year extension, so in theory could keep the Portugal international until summer 2028.

That’s according to BBC Sport, who state that United have once again tried to tie Fernandes down to a longer-term contract, but it seems he’s turned their offer down.

This certainly seems far from ideal, with MUFC in need of some stability from their club captain as they prepare to change manager once again.

Manchester United should sign Cole Palmer to replace Bruno Fernandes

Still, as argued here in the Daily Briefing, the obvious solution to this problem could be to reunite incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino with Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer.

The England international played arguably the best football of his career under Pochettino in their single season together at Stamford Bridge, and a reunion could work out well for all parties.

While Palmer would not come cheap, he’s suffered a bit of a dip in form for Chelsea in recent times, and that could mean the right offer would tempt the Blues into cashing in.

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Pochettino, meanwhile, would surely relish the chance to make this statement signing to help kick-start his reign at Old Trafford.

It would undoubtedly be a blow to lose a legendary figure like Fernandes, but the 32-year-old may now be getting to the point in his career where his influence at the very top level begins to wane anyway.

Palmer, meanwhile, is still only 24 and likely still has his best years ahead of him. He’s also a Manchester lad and known to be a United fan. It just all makes sense.