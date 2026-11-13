Why Crystal Palace's move to hire Thomas Frank is being held up

Thomas Frank during his time as Tottenham manager (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have reportedly run into some issues delaying their move to hire Thomas Frank as their new manager after the sacking of Pierre Sage.

Palace are struggling so far this season and look in need of a change, with Frank seeming like an ideal appointment due to his experience in the Premier League with Brentford and Tottenham.

The Danish tactician did superb work at Brentford, suggesting he could be a good option to help Palace out of trouble, even if he had less good fortune during his stint in charge of Spurs.

Still, according to Football Insider, there have been some delays as Palace look to hire Frank due to also needing to reach agreements with his sizeable number of backroom staff.

The Eagles will hope this can be resolved quickly, but talks with Frank have taken place and the report still suggests he should end up finalising a deal to take over at Selhurst Park.

Can Crystal Palace survive relegation this season?

Palace are currently bottom of the Premier League table with just seven points from their first ten games, so it’s not looking good for them so far in their fight for survival.

Still, it’s perhaps not too surprising that they’ve inevitably gone backwards after losing a lot of star players in recent times, as well as their hugely successful former manager Oliver Glasner.

Sage did a poor job when he took over this summer, but Palace can perhaps be a bit more optimistic about the future if they bring in Frank.

The 53-year-old turned Brentford into a solid mid-table side and he could surely do the same with this Palace squad, where there’s still a decent amount of talent not currently fulfilling its full potential.

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