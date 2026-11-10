Adam Wharton celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up a managerial change, with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank emerging as a leading candidate to take charge at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have endured a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, and the club’s hierarchy is increasingly concerned about their performances under Pierre Sage. According to reports from NY Times, Frank is among the managers Palace is considering as they assess options ahead of a potential change in the dugout.

Thomas Frank emerges as leading candidate for Crystal Palace

The Danish manager could be an attractive option for Crystal Palace as they look to bring stability to the team. Frank enjoyed considerable success at Brentford, guiding the club into the Premier League and helping them establish themselves in the top flight.

His experience in English football could prove valuable for Palace, who need someone to improve their defensive organisation and get the best out of their existing squad. However, his spell at Tottenham was less successful, and he will be keen to rebuild his reputation after leaving the north London club earlier this year.

Frank could help Palace turn their season around

Palace have collected just seven points from their opening 10 league matches, winning twice and conceding 24 goals. Their recent 3-1 defeat against Liverpool was another setback, leaving them at the bottom of the table and increasing the pressure on Sage.

The Eagles have also struggled to maintain defensive consistency, and their inability to address set-piece problems has become a major concern. A managerial change could give the players a fresh start, although the club will need to make the right appointment.

Frank is not the only experienced manager being considered, with Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira also mentioned as potential alternatives. Dyche, in particular, has considerable experience helping Premier League clubs navigate difficult relegation battles.

It remains to be seen whether Palace will finalise their interest in Frank, but the former Brentford manager appears to be a serious contender. A return to the Premier League could give him another chance to demonstrate his managerial qualities.

For Palace, appointing the right successor will be crucial if they want to avoid spending the rest of the campaign fighting relegation.