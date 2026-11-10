Mikel Arteta shouts instructions during Arsenal vs Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gunners want to add pace and creativity to their forward line, and the 20-year-old has emerged as an attractive option after impressive Premier League performances.

Eli Junior Kroupi could be an ideal attacking addition for Arsenal

According to a report in The Independent, Arsenal have identified Kroupi as a leading candidate to strengthen their attack. Arteta wants a forward who can carry the ball quickly into dangerous areas while also having the technical ability to operate effectively in tight spaces.

The Bournemouth youngster fits that profile perfectly. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in English football last season, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances. His ability to operate across the frontline could make him a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad.

The north London outfit could benefit from another dynamic attacking option, particularly as their summer departures have left Arteta with fewer alternatives in the final third.

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Arsenal could face difficulties signing Kroupi

However, convincing Bournemouth to part ways with their highly-rated attacker will not be straightforward. The Cherries are unlikely to sanction his departure during the January transfer window and would prefer to keep him until the end of the season.

Arsenal could therefore explore other opportunities in the market before revisiting their interest in the Frenchman next summer.

Much will depend on Martin Zubimendi’s future, as clubs in Spain have shown interest. A potential departure could give Arsenal more financial flexibility to pursue their attacking targets.

Nevertheless, Kroupi remains an appealing long-term option for Arteta. His pace, technical quality, and goalscoring potential could make him an excellent addition for the Premier League champions, although Arsenal will need to convince Bournemouth to negotiate.