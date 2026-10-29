Arsenal and Man United make enquiry over the situation of 'special player'

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi following the 20-year-old’s return from a serious foot injury.

Kroupi enjoyed a remarkable debut Premier League campaign last season, scoring 13 goals before his progress was interrupted by a fractured metatarsal suffered during pre-season.

He finally returned against Manchester United last weekend, and Europe’s biggest clubs are once again monitoring his situation closely.

Arsenal and Man United make Kroupi enquiry

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Man United have both made enquiries about Kroupi’s fitness and availability.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona were already pushing for the France youth international during the summer before his injury effectively ended the possibility of a transfer.

Bournemouth, however, remain determined to keep him in January. Kroupi is contracted until 2030, leaving the Cherries in a powerful negotiating position.

Arsenal’s admiration is particularly well established. As reported earlier this month that Bournemouth value Kroupi at around £80million, while Arsenal continue to track him as a long-term attacking target.

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has also spoken glowingly about the youngster. Ahead of his comeback against United, Rose said:

“He has a good attitude and he is a special player.”

Kroupi is worth watching, but January feels unlikely

There is plenty to like about Kroupi for both clubs.

Arsenal need another forward capable of playing centrally or drifting wide, while United are assessing attacking reinforcements amid Benjamin Šeško’s injury problems.

Kroupi also already understands Premier League football, reducing the adaptation risk usually associated with signing a 20-year-old. The problem is timing.

He has only just returned after several months out, and Bournemouth have little reason to sell halfway through the season. Paying £80million or more immediately after a serious injury would also represent a considerable gamble.

For Arsenal and United, continuing to monitor Kroupi through the remainder of the campaign looks far more sensible.

If he quickly rediscovers the form that produced 13 league goals last season, though, the competition for his signature next summer could become intense.

Arsenal and Man United are competing to sign ‘young player with a great future’