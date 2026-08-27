Arsenal tracking 13-goal attacker as Premier League player emerges as future target

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi as Mikel Arteta continues planning for the long-term future of his attack.



The 20-year-old enjoyed an excellent first full Premier League season, scoring 13 goals and establishing himself as one of the most exciting young forwards in England.

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Arsenal already have Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz available through the middle, but uncertainty around Gabriel Jesus means there is still room for another striker to emerge in the club’s future plans.

Arsenal interested in attacker Junior Kroupi

According to iNews, Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Kroupi after his breakthrough campaign with Bournemouth.

The French forward can operate as a traditional number nine or in a deeper second-striker role, giving Arteta the sort of positional flexibility he values.

His pace, movement inside the box and willingness to press also make him an interesting stylistic fit.

However, a summer move looks extremely difficult.

The Independent via Yahoo Sports reported that Kroupi suffered a serious foot injury during Bournemouth’s pre-season tour and underwent surgery.

He is expected to miss around three to four months, while Bournemouth have maintained throughout the summer that he is not for sale.

Despite that setback, Arsenal’s interest has not disappeared. The Sun reported that the Gunners could revisit a move in the January transfer window once Kroupi has recovered.

Gunners should view Kroupi as a long term option

Kroupi makes far more sense as a future Arsenal signing than an immediate one.

Paying a huge fee for a player who will remain sidelined for several months would be difficult to justify, particularly when Bournemouth have no desire to sell and the forward is contracted until 2030.

But his profile is unquestionably attractive.

Kroupi scored 13 Premier League goals last season despite his age, and he offers qualities Arsenal do not have in abundance among their younger attackers: natural penalty-box instincts, explosive movement and a genuine striker’s mentality.

The Gabriel Jesus situation also makes this one worth watching. With the Brazilian approaching the end of his contract, Arsenal may eventually want another long-term option behind Gyokeres.

For now, patience is the sensible approach.

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